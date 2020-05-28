UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Regrets Some Diplomats In Europe Calling For Rejecting Russia's Humanitarian Aid

The Kremlin knows that ambassadors of some countries in European capitals are asking these states to reject Russia's help in coronavirus response and finds it regrettable, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Kremlin knows that ambassadors of some countries in European capitals are asking these states to reject Russia's help in coronavirus response and finds it regrettable, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"The Kremlin regrets it. It is true, we have had this information for a while. We know that ambassadors of some states in some European capitals are quite insistently urging the leadership of these countries against working with Russia on humanitarian aid and so on.

The ambassadors, ignoring the norms of the diplomatic behavior, demand that they refuse the aid that had been given or is being provided," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on such demands to reject Russia's help.

"This can only be called regrettable, in general, and is regrettable and hard to understand especially as the whole world is experiencing difficulties, which require us, on the contrary, to interact, help one another and trust one another," the spokesman added.

