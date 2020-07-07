Kremlin Regrets UK Sanctions List, Plans to Respond Appropriately - Spokesman

The Kremlin regrets the UK sanctions list on Russia and will use the principle of reciprocity to the extent that satisfies its interests, the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Kremlin regrets the UK sanctions list on Russia and will use the principle of reciprocity to the extent that satisfies its interests, the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said Tuesday.

On Monday, the United Kingdom published its list of people under sanctions, which includes the head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin and other members of the Russian law enforcement.

"We can only regret such unfriendly steps. Of course, the principle of reciprocity applies here and some response to the extent that satisfies Russia's interests [will take place]," Peskov told reporters.