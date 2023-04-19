UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Regrets Unfriendly Position Of South Korea On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Regrets Unfriendly Position of South Korea on Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Moscow regrets the unfriendly position of South Korea on the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told the Yonhap news agency earlier in the day that in the event of a situation in Ukraine that "the international community cannot tolerate," it would be difficult for Seoul to insist on providing only humanitarian or financial support to Kiev.

This, the president allowed for the first time the possibility of military assistance to Ukraine.

"There is nothing brand new in this, and in terms of sanctions and so on. To our regret, Seoul has taken a rather unfriendly position in this whole story ... Of course, the start of arms supplies will indirectly mean a certain stage of involvement in this conflict," Peskov told reporters.

