UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Regrets US Decision To Abandon Open Skies Treaty

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:23 PM

Kremlin Regrets US Decision to Abandon Open Skies Treaty

The Kremlin regrets Washington's decision to abandon the Open Skies Treaty, as the deal on surveillance flights will continue its existence but will largely become irrelevant without Russia and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Kremlin regrets Washington's decision to abandon the Open Skies Treaty, as the deal on surveillance flights will continue its existence but will largely become irrelevant without Russia and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Washington notified Moscow of its intent not to rejoin the treaty ahead of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for June 16 in Geneva.

On June 2, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament will discuss the bill on Open Skies Treaty denunciation.

"The treaty still exists. However, without the participation of the US and Russia it will largely lose its viability. Everything else probably relates to strategic stability and confidence-building measures, of which the treaty was a component ... So, we can only express regret," Peskov told reporters, asked if Russia could offer to the US some other form of cooperation.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Parliament Vladimir Putin Geneva United States Chamber June

Recent Stories

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

5 minutes ago

DC visits fruit, vegetable market

3 minutes ago

Meeting held at SCCI

9 minutes ago

Kremlin Welcomes ICAO's Intention to Investigate R ..

9 minutes ago

Oxford University Opens Research Center to Prevent ..

9 minutes ago

S. Korean Ruling Party, Gov't Ready For Rapprochem ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.