Kremlin Regrets US Decision to Abandon Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Kremlin regrets Washington's decision to abandon the Open Skies Treaty, as the deal on surveillance flights will continue its existence but will largely become irrelevant without Russia and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Washington notified Moscow of its intent not to rejoin the treaty ahead of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for June 16 in Geneva.

On June 2, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament will discuss the bill on Open Skies Treaty denunciation.

"The treaty still exists. However, without the participation of the US and Russia it will largely lose its viability. Everything else probably relates to strategic stability and confidence-building measures, of which the treaty was a component ... So, we can only express regret," Peskov told reporters, asked if Russia could offer to the US some other form of cooperation.