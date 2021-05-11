Kremlin Regrets US Reluctance to Cooperate Against Cybercrimes

International cooperation could play an important role in the fight against cybercrimes, but Washington keeps rejecting partnership unfortunately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) International cooperation could play an important role in the fight against cybercrimes, but Washington keeps rejecting partnership unfortunately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We still regret that the United States refuses any kind of cooperation with us for countering the cyberthreat. We think that such cooperation, both international and bilateral, could really assist the common fight against this evil, the cybercrimes," Peskov told reporters.