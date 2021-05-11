UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Regrets US Reluctance To Cooperate Against Cybercrimes

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:54 PM

Kremlin Regrets US Reluctance to Cooperate Against Cybercrimes

International cooperation could play an important role in the fight against cybercrimes, but Washington keeps rejecting partnership unfortunately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) International cooperation could play an important role in the fight against cybercrimes, but Washington keeps rejecting partnership unfortunately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We still regret that the United States refuses any kind of cooperation with us for countering the cyberthreat. We think that such cooperation, both international and bilateral, could really assist the common fight against this evil, the cybercrimes," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Washington United States

Recent Stories

Biden to Appoint Chicago Ex-Mayor as US Ambassador ..

35 seconds ago

Chinese demand boosts Germany's ailing Thyssenkrup ..

37 seconds ago

Nissan trims annual loss, forecasts move towards p ..

38 seconds ago

UK Embassy in Moscow Offers Condolences Over Kazan ..

40 seconds ago

Kremlin Refutes All Claims About Russia's Involvem ..

6 minutes ago

Customs foil smuggling bid of electronic items wor ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.