Kremlin Regrets US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty

(@FahadShabbir)

The Kremlin regrets the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, which is an important part of the arms control system, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Kremlin regrets the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, which is an important part of the arms control system, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

On Sunday, the United States formally withdrew from the treaty.

"We regret this.

We think this treaty is an important link in the effort to strengthen mutual trust, in the arms control system, and so on. And if you remember, at the very beginning, when the US said they were about to leave the treaty, we said this step would have a negative impact, and the treaty itself would no longer be viable after the US withdrawal," Peskov told reporters.