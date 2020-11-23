UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Regrets US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:42 PM

Kremlin Regrets US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty

The Kremlin regrets the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, which is an important part of the arms control system, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Kremlin regrets the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, which is an important part of the arms control system, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

On Sunday, the United States formally withdrew from the treaty.

"We regret this.

We think this treaty is an important link in the effort to strengthen mutual trust, in the arms control system, and so on. And if you remember, at the very beginning, when the US said they were about to leave the treaty, we said this step would have a negative impact, and the treaty itself would no longer be viable after the US withdrawal," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

Wales and Lion rugby legend Prosser dies

2 minutes ago

Two dacoits killed in firing encounter

2 minutes ago

Russian President Putin Not Planning Meeting on CO ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner warns kiln owners to adopt zigzag tec ..

3 minutes ago

US president-elect Biden to name longtime confidan ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin on Officially Congratulating Biden: We Nee ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.