MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Kremlin regrets a statement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the possibility of a war between Ukraine and Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"With regret," Peskov said when asked how the Kremlin views the Ukrainian president's statement.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said that there was a possibility of a war with Russia, but that would be "the biggest mistake" on Russia's part.