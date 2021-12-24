MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed several times his country's readiness to engage in talks on security guarantees with Washington as soon as possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"President Putin has already talked about our readiness to start negotiations as soon as possible," Peskov said when asked whether Russia is ready to start consultations, given Washington's rejection of Moscow's security proposals.

Earlier in the day, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the US will not agree to Russia's security guarantees proposals, which demand that NATO stop eastward expansion.

The proposals also stipulate, inter alia, a ban on the United States and Russia deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory.