UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Reiterates Putin's Readiness For Security Talks With US

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Kremlin Reiterates Putin's Readiness for Security Talks With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed several times his country's readiness to engage in talks on security guarantees with Washington as soon as possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"President Putin has already talked about our readiness to start negotiations as soon as possible," Peskov said when asked whether Russia is ready to start consultations, given Washington's rejection of Moscow's security proposals.

Earlier in the day, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the US will not agree to Russia's security guarantees proposals, which demand that NATO stop eastward expansion.

The proposals also stipulate, inter alia, a ban on the United States and Russia deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Washington White House Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

France, Together With Partners, Analyzes Russia's ..

France, Together With Partners, Analyzes Russia's Proposals on Security Guarante ..

41 minutes ago
 Russia Flew 228 Children of Islamist Fighters Out ..

Russia Flew 228 Children of Islamist Fighters Out of Syria Since 2018 - Ombudswo ..

41 minutes ago
 Canada clears Covid-vaccinated Santa for travel

Canada clears Covid-vaccinated Santa for travel

44 minutes ago
 Zelensky summoned by Ukraine's court in tug of war ..

Zelensky summoned by Ukraine's court in tug of war with ex-leader

44 minutes ago
 Egyptian Cabinet Holds First Meeting in Country's ..

Egyptian Cabinet Holds First Meeting in Country's New Capital

44 minutes ago
 US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.