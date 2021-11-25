(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Kremlin rejects all allegations of Russia's involvement in presumed acoustic attacks against US diplomats that are been referred to as the "Havana Syndrome," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that CIA Director William Burns did not raise this issue in Moscow.

"This topic was in no way raised by Burns in conversations with political interlocutors here in Moscow and it was not touched upon with the head of state (Vladimir Putin). As for the content of Burns's conversation with his colleagues in the special services, I have nothing to say here - this is not public information. The only thing is that here we can surely reject any hints, assumptions or statements about the alleged involvement of the Russian side in these cases - we have nothing to do with this," Peskov told reporters.