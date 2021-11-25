UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Rejects All Allegations Of Russia's Involvement In 'Havana Syndrome'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Rejects All Allegations of Russia's Involvement in 'Havana Syndrome'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Kremlin rejects all allegations of Russia's involvement in presumed acoustic attacks against US diplomats that are been referred to as the "Havana Syndrome," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that CIA Director William Burns did not raise this issue in Moscow.

"This topic was in no way raised by Burns in conversations with political interlocutors here in Moscow and it was not touched upon with the head of state (Vladimir Putin). As for the content of Burns's conversation with his colleagues in the special services, I have nothing to say here - this is not public information. The only thing is that here we can surely reject any hints, assumptions or statements about the alleged involvement of the Russian side in these cases - we have nothing to do with this," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia CIA Havana Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial p ..

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

16 minutes ago
 Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Centr ..

Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Soma ..

Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Somalia capital

6 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

6 minutes ago
 New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccin ..

New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine only 50pc effective

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to rely on specialised cricketers i ..

Pakistan needs to rely on specialised cricketers in next T20 CWC: Wahab Riaz

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.