Kremlin Rejects Claims That Moscow May Use Energy Resources to Pressure Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Kremlin rejects allegations that Russia may use energy resources to resort pressure on Ukraine, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"In general, everyone should be well aware that Russia has always consistently rejected any accusations that it uses energy resources as an instrument of political pressure, it has never been like this, and it never will.

Everything is subject to commercial agreements and commercial expediency," Peskov told reporters.