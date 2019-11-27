UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Rejects Claims That Private Military Companies Destabilize Situation In Libya

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected claims of destabilization of the situation in Libya by private military companies as bogus stories, noting that many nations just do not have a moral right to make such statements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected claims of destabilization of the situation in Libya by private military companies as bogus stories, noting that many nations just do not have a moral right to make such statements.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker has recently said that Russia's alleged "military inference" threatens "Libya's peace, security and stability." He has also called on Europe to impose sanctions on Russia's Wagner Group private military company.

"You know, we hear all the time accusations that some military companies are operating across the world and nearly deciding fates of different countries or destabilizing the situation.

The same statement claims that some military companies destabilize the situation in Libya. In this case, we can just say that very many countries do not have a moral right to discuss destabilization of the situation in Libya, after they have in fact destroyed the country through their steps violating the international law," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin will provide any reaction.

"These are all bogus stories, and we are calling for taking it as such," Peskov stressed.

