Kremlin Rejects Estonia Parliament Speaker's Claim Russia Should 'Return' Lands To Estonia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:52 PM

The Kremlin sees as inadmissible Estonian Parliament Speaker Henn Polluaas' claim that Russia should return to the Baltic nation "annexed territories," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Kremlin sees as inadmissible Estonian Parliament Speaker Henn Polluaas' claim that Russia should return to the Baltic nation "annexed territories," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Polluaas, who is also a member of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia, said earlier in the day that Russia should return the "annexed territories" to Estonia, accusing the country of having annexed around 5 percent of Estonia's territory.

"We see this as inadmissible, and we cannot agree with him," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's assessment of Polluaas' statement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

