Kremlin Rejects Foreign Leaders' Concerns Over Navalny's Health

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:33 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Kremlin on Monday dismissed concerns from Western countries over the health of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who began a hunger strike three weeks ago, and said it was not monitoring his health.

"The health of convicts in the Russia Federation cannot and should not be a topic for their interests," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to Western countries, adding that, "we do not monitor the health status of Russian prisoners".

