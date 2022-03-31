Kremlin Rejects Pentagon Statement Alleging Putin Not Fully Informed on Ukraine Situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the Pentagon does not know what is going on in Moscow when commenting on their statement alleging Russian President Vladimir Putin is not fully informed by the military.

"To our regret and, in fact, this probably even causes our concern, it turns out that neither the State Department nor the Pentagon have real information about what is happening in the Kremlin. And they just don't understand what's going on in the Kremlin, they don't understand President Putin, they don't understand the decision-making mechanism, and they don't understand the way we work," Peskov told reporters.