Open Menu

Kremlin Rejects Review Of Pardons After 'satanist' Freed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Kremlin rejects review of pardons after 'satanist' freed

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Kremlin said Wednesday that it had not changed its policy of pardoning prisoners in exchange for fighting in Ukraine, after local media reported a "satanist" killer had been released.

Nikolai Ogolobyak, 33, was sentenced to 20 years for the ritualistic murder of four teenagers in 2008. He was freed earlier this month after fighting in Ukraine, local media reported this week.

"Now everyone is studying the pardon lists very closely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"But I repeat once again, we are talking about certain conditions that are related to being on the front line," he said, adding: "There have been no revisions in this regard."

Ogolobyak and six other members of a self-proclaimed cult were handed lengthy jail terms for the gruesome murders, which took place in Russia's Yaroslavl region 15 years ago.

He would have been jailed until 2030 but was drafted into one of Russia's "Storm-Z" battalions for offenders and convicts after the conflict began, the 76.

RU media outlet reported.

"After being wounded, he is disabled," Ogolobyak's father told the outlet.

Russia has probably recruited 100,000 people from prisons to fight in the conflict, the head of an independent prisoners' rights group Olga Romanova has estimated.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Moscow is now using convicts to replace the bulk of its soldiers lost in combat.

"At this stage, the Russian army has made prisoners the main source of replenishment of losses on the battlefield," he said in a briefing Wednesday, citing intelligence.

The practice is controversial and local media have reported several instances of released prisoners going on to commit serious offences, including murders, after leaving the army.

The Kremlin acknowledged the use of prisoner recruits to fight in the conflict earlier this month but said convicts could "atone for their crime on the battlefield with blood."

Related Topics

Murder Army Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Jail Yaroslavl Media From Blood

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of their state media organizatio ..

1 hour ago
 Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-I ..

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an Officia ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC La ..

Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC Labour Centre Marks a Significan ..

2 hours ago
 realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champio ..

Realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champion Price of PKR 29,999/-

2 hours ago
 Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for r ..

Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for renewable and advanced aviation ..

2 hours ago
 Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less tha ..

SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less than 6 Months Retention Period

2 hours ago
 Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taki ..

Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taking wickets during CWC 2023: Sh ..

3 hours ago
 IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing s ..

IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing students case

3 hours ago
 Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World