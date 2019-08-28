UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Rejects Russian Gov't Involvement In Killing Of Georgian National In Berlin

Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:44 PM

Kremlin Rejects Russian Gov't Involvement in Killing of Georgian National in Berlin

The Russian government and official institutions have nothing to do with the killing of a Georgian national in Berlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Russian government and official institutions have nothing to do with the killing of a Georgian national in Berlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The German prosecution said on August 24 that a 49-year old Russian national had been detained in Berlin's Moabit neighborhood on suspicions of killing a 40-year-old Georgian national. The prosecution said that the assassination weapon had been found on the scene, as well as a bicycle, riding which the suspect had presumably attempted to get away.

"This case obviously has nothing to do with the Russian state and official institutions ... You'd better ask the Foreign Ministry who was a Russian national there, and if there were Russian nationals at all. But I firmly reject any link between this incident, this murder, and the official Russia, I'd put it like this," Peskov told reporters.

The Russian Embassy in Germany maintains contact with German law enforcement agencies on the matter.

