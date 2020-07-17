UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Rejects UK's Claims Of Russian Cyberattacks On Foreign COVID-19 Vaccine Developers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:47 PM

Kremlin Rejects UK's Claims of Russian Cyberattacks on Foreign COVID-19 Vaccine Developers

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected on Friday London's claims about Russia's alleged cyberattacks on foreign pharmaceutical companies developing COVID-19 vaccines, stressing that Russian agencies face cybercrimes all the time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected on Friday London's claims about Russia's alleged cyberattacks on foreign pharmaceutical companies developing COVID-19 vaccines, stressing that Russian agencies face cybercrimes all the time.

On Thursday, the UK National Cyber Security Centre said that Russian-linked hackers had "almost certainly" conducted cyberattacks on developers of COVID-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

"We do not accept these accusations, we do not know who tried to hack what in the UK, but Russia certainly has nothing to do with that. We face attempts to conduct cybercrimes targeting our computer databases and our agencies all the time. Our agencies keep repelling the attacks. This is a common problem, and we certainly do not agree with the groundless accusations against us," Peskov told reporters.

