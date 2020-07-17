Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected on Friday London's claims about Russia's alleged cyberattacks on foreign pharmaceutical companies developing COVID-19 vaccines, stressing that Russian agencies face cybercrimes all the time

On Thursday, the UK National Cyber Security Centre said that Russian-linked hackers had "almost certainly" conducted cyberattacks on developers of COVID-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

"We do not accept these accusations, we do not know who tried to hack what in the UK, but Russia certainly has nothing to do with that. We face attempts to conduct cybercrimes targeting our computer databases and our agencies all the time. Our agencies keep repelling the attacks. This is a common problem, and we certainly do not agree with the groundless accusations against us," Peskov told reporters.