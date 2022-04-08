Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that he relied on the latest data provided by the Russian defense ministry, speaking of "significant" loses during the operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that he relied on the latest data provided by the Russian defense ministry, speaking of "significant" loses during the operation in Ukraine.

Peskov said in an interview with Sky news on Thursday that Russia has lost a "significant" number of its military personnel during the country's special operation in Ukraine and called it a "huge tragedy.

"Of course, I based on this number. We have only those numbers that the defense ministry publishes. It is a significant number," Peskov told reporters when asked what data he relied on, given that the latest update from the defense ministry was in late March.

In late March, the ministry reported on 1,351 military dead and over 3,800 injured during the operation.