Kremlin Remains Committed to Sochi Agreements, Notes Terrorists Remain Active in Idlib

Moscow remains committed to the Russian-Turkish agreements on Syria inked in Russia's Sochi, but notes the continued activity of terrorists in Idlib, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020)

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Moscow and Damascus of striking civilians in Syrian Idlib and stated that Ankara would attack Syrian government troops outside the Idlib deescalation zone if Turkish troops came under attack.

"The Kremlin still adheres to the Sochi accords, which impose certain obligations on the parties.

In particular, under this document, the Turkish side committed itself to ensuring the appropriate neutralization of the terrorist groups that are concentrated in Idlib," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Erdogan's statements.

Peskov added that the Moscow regrets that terrorist groups from Idlib attack Syrian troops and Russian military facilities.

"This is unacceptable, and it runs counter to the Sochi accords," the Russian presidential spokesperson said.