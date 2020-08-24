Kremlin Remains Concerned With Signs of Foreign Meddling in Belarus - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin is still concerned over the signs of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has reportedly said recently that Belarus was being targeted as a "trampoline" to Russia and added that Russian President Vladimir Putin was of the same opinion.

"I can only repeat what we already said here. Indeed, we are still worried about some indirect and direct signs of foreign interference in Belarusian affairs. We consider this unacceptable and urge everyone to let Belarusians figure it out on their own," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin believed that foreign forces were destabilizing Belarus to impact Russia.