Kremlin Respects Macron's, Tikhanovskaya's Right To Meet

Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Kremlin Respects Macron's, Tikhanovskaya's Right to Meet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Kremlin respects French President Emmanuel Macron's right to hold meetings with Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on their talks, which were held in Lithuania earlier on Tuesday.

"The French president held a meeting with a Belarusian citizen. We cannot provide any other assessment. Both the French president and the Belarusian citizen have such a right. We respect these rights," Peskov told reporters.

