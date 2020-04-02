Kremlin: Response Center Says No SHortage of Medical Equipment in Russia

The COVID-19 response center is reporting no shortage of medical equipment in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The COVID-19 response center is reporting no shortage of medical equipment in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"The response center says there is enough [medical equipment,]" Peskov said.

Regarding the reports of doctors' complaints on social media about lack of protective masks, Peskov said that it was important to check every such news story.

"It is not always true. In some regions, perhaps, there is some shortage. The response center is working on it, but, of course, first of all the needs of those who fight the coronavirus, the doctors fighting the coronavirus, are attended," the spokesman said.