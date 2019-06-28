UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Reveals Why Putin Seen With Travel Mug At G20 Leaders' Gala Dinner

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:02 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has explained why Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen holding a travel mug at the gala dinner of G20 leaders in Japan's Osaka on Friday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has explained why Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen holding a travel mug at the gala dinner of G20 leaders in Japan's Osaka on Friday.

"That is because he always drinks tea from his thermal mug," Peskov told Sputnik, commenting on footage from the dinner that showed Putin drinking from a white thermal travel mug.

Putin frequently drinks from a travel mug at various public events.

At the gala, the Russian president was also seen clinking his thermal mug against US President Donald Trump's glass after a toast by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump, in turn, seems to have had a cola drink in his glass. Media have repeatedly reported about Trump's preference for Coca-Cola the president famously does not drink alcohol with the leader himself even claiming that he has a button installed in his desk in the Oval Office that he can use to have the soft drink delivered to him at a moment's notice.

