Kremlin Rules Out 'Debriefing' With Regions With Low Turnout In Amendments Vote

Kremlin Rules Out 'Debriefing' With Regions With Low Turnout in Amendments Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Any "debriefing" with heads of Russia' regions that have shown a low turnout in the vote on constitutional amendments is out of question, as transparency is the only priority, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, this is absolutely out of question," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin intends to organize a debriefing with regional authorities following the vote.

"Ultimate transparency" was the priority during the vote, with "ordered" turnout or result being absolutely out of question, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

More Stories From World

