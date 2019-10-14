Kremlin Rules Out Discussion of Crimea Issue in Normandy Format As Zelenskyy Proposed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Kremlin rules out the discussion of the issue of Crimea in the Normandy format, as suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the issue is closed, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

"As for proposing the discussion of the issue of Crimea in any format, whether Normandy or some other, this certainly is out of the question. This issue was closed long ago. The reasons for this are well known, the forerunner of this is known to everyone just as well. It is impossible to discuss this in any other formats," Peskov said commenting on Zelenskyy's statements made during a press marathon last week.