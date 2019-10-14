UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Rules Out Discussion Of Crimea Issue In Normandy Format As Zelenskyy Proposed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin Rules Out Discussion of Crimea Issue in Normandy Format As Zelenskyy Proposed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Kremlin rules out the discussion of the issue of Crimea in the Normandy format, as suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the issue is closed, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

"As for proposing the discussion of the issue of Crimea in any format, whether Normandy or some other, this certainly is out of the question. This issue was closed long ago. The reasons for this are well known, the forerunner of this is known to everyone just as well. It is impossible to discuss this in any other formats," Peskov said commenting on Zelenskyy's statements made during a press marathon last week.

Related Topics

Russia Marathon

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

26 minutes ago

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplom ..

26 minutes ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

36 minutes ago

Balochistan and Sindh record wins on opening day o ..

40 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange inaugurates new store in Satw ..

50 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.