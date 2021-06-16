Kremlin Rules Out Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Vaccination against the coronavirus in Russia is not mandatory and the authorities do not plan to force citizens to get the injection, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian consumer rights watchdog announced that companies in Moscow and the Moscow Region were asked to vaccinate at least 60 percent of employees.

"As before, the vaccination is not compulsory, this issue is off the table," Peskov said, when asked if there were any plans to enforce the vaccination throughout the entire country after the announcement.