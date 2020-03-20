Kremlin Rules Out Shutting Down Moscow Amid Pandemic

Moscow's shutdown over the global COVID-19 pandemic is not on the agenda, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Moscow's shutdown over the global COVID-19 pandemic is not on the agenda, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Not discussed right now," Peskov said when asked if the issue of Moscow's shutdown was reviewed by the government.