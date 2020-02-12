Kremlin Rules Out Ukraine Supplying Water to Crimea in Exchange for Donbas Concessions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin might consider commercial water supplies from Ukraine to Crimea but rules out any exchanges involving policies on the Donbas settlement process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Kremlin might consider commercial water supplies from Ukraine to Crimea but rules out any exchanges involving policies on the Donbas settlement process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

When asked to comment on the proposal of lawmakers from Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People party to supply water to Crimea in exchange for the "return of Donbas to Ukraine," Peskov ruled out the possibility and added that "Crimea cannot be the object of any exchanges."

The delivery of water to Crimea is organized within existing development programs, he said, the same way it is for every other Russian region.

"If there are any proposals for additional water supply for this region on a commercial or other basis, they can be considered," he said, adding that the Donbas conflict was an internal Ukrainian problem, and Russia was doing everything possible to help resolve it.

Kiev cut its water supply to Crimea after a 2014 referendum in which nearly 97 percent of voters supported the peninsula's reunification with Russia. Previously, Crimea relied on Ukraine for 85 percent of its fresh water needs.