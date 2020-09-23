UrduPoint.com
Kremlin: Russia Complies With Commitments Under Chemical Weapons Convention

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:18 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted accusations of Russia having some banned poisonous substances at its disposal and stressed that the country complied with the convention banning chemical weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted accusations of Russia having some banned poisonous substances at its disposal and stressed that the country complied with the convention banning chemical weapons.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that chemical weapons or some of its elements be present in Russia, Europe, or elsewhere, because we have been committed to all obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention," Peskov told reporters.

