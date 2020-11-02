UrduPoint.com
Kremlin: Russia Sees Ensuring Safety Of Foreigners On Its Territory As Important Task

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:16 PM

Russia takes ensuring safety of foreigners on its territory very seriously and considers any threat to the safety of foreigners unacceptable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

Last week, the mufti of the Chechen Republic, Saakh-Khadzhi Mezhiev said that the actions of French president Emmanuel Macron in response to killing of a teacher, who showed Muhammad cartoons in class, constituted an "attack on islam." Macron told Al Jazeera broadcaster that he understood the outrage over the cartoons, but had to protect his country's right "to speak, to write, to think, to draw."� According to the mufti, about 2 billion of Muslims were now sworn enemies of the French leader.

The mufti later clarified that he referred only to the supporters of publishing such caricatures as enemies, and was not threatening the French.

"As for the security of the countries' diplomatic missions, including France, the safety of foreigners in our country, we consider ensuring this safety a very important task. We believe it is necessary to act within the Russian law and avoid any actions that could pose a threat to foreigners in our country. We consider it unacceptable, just like it is [unacceptable to threaten] our own citizens," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the French or other foreigners should be afraid of persecution in� Russia.

