Kremlin Saw No Proof Of China Allegedly Hiding Information About Coronavirus - Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Kremlin has not seen any evidence of China allegedly hiding information about the COVID-19 outbreak, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.
"We have not seen any substantiated arguments to prove such statements," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin thought China had been hiding some information at the early stages of the outbreak.