Kremlin Says $1.5Bln State Loan To Belarus Not Meddling

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia's issuance of $1.5 billion in a state loan to Belarus must not be interpreted as interference in its internal affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing on Monday following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

During the broadcast part of the talks, Putin said that Russia would lend Belarus a $1.5 billion state loan.

"The $1.5 billion loan was confirmed and will be issued," Peskov said, specifying that part of it will be spent to cover Belarus' outstanding sovereign debt before Russia.

Asked whether the Kremlin had any concerns that Belarus might not pay the loan back, like Ukraine did several years ago, as well as pointed to the statement of ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya that Lukashenko will have to pay the Russian loan back personally, Peskov said it was "a fundamentally wrong statement of the issue.

"

"The loan is issued not to President Lukashenko, but to Belarus, our big ally and a brotherly nation for us," the spokesman said, adding that the issuance of the loan "must in no way be interpreted as interference in internal affairs."

Commenting on the behind-the-doors part of the talks, Peskov said that the two leaders spoke tete-a-tete, focusing on the topics discussed earlier this month during the visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Minsk and visits of several Belarusian officials to Moscow.

"Of course, in the first place, they discussed the bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation," Peskov added.

