Kremlin Says Abrams Tanks Supply to Ukraine Failed Plan in Terms of Technological Aspects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The decision to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine is a failed plan in terms of technological aspects, and the potential effect of what it can give Kiev is greatly overestimated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On Tuesday, media outlets reported that Washington could announce as early as this week the delivery of a "significant number" of the M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, possibly between 30 and 50.

The announcement reportedly would be part of a broader deal with Germany, which is also expected to pledge the supply of a small number of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"I am convinced that many experts understand the absurdity of this idea too, this plan is quite a failure in terms of technological aspects. And most importantly, it is a clear overestimation of the potential that (tanks) will give the armed forces of Ukraine. This is another misconception, and quite a profound one," Peskov told reporters.