Kremlin Says Absence of Questions About Russia for Biden May Mean Russophobia 'Remission'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Friday that the absence of questions about Russia at US President Joe Biden's recent press conference could be a sign of "remission" of Russophobia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Friday that the absence of questions about Russia at US President Joe Biden's recent press conference could be a sign of "remission" of Russophobia.

On Thursday, Biden held his first official press conference in the capacity of the US leader, which lasted slightly over an hour.

"In general, we can note wish satisfaction that the American journalists did not ask anything about Russia. This means, we are perhaps seeing a remission of the Russophobic paroxysms," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the press conference.