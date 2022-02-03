Kremlin Says Additional US Troops in Europe Increase Tensions Rather Than Deescalate

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that placement of additional US troops in Europe is not a step toward deescalation, adding that Russia's concerns and taken measures are understandable in this regard and are to ensure its national security

On Wednesday, the United States said it would deploy additional troops in Europe over the Ukrainian crisis. The US Defense Department announced that troops would be temporarily deployed to Poland and Romania in the next several days.

"We always call on our American counterparts to stop escalating tensions on the European continent.

Unfortunately, Americans continue these actions. In this case, we are talking not only about provocative statements that a war is coming soon and that everyone will pay a terrible price, and so on. We are talking about sending American troops to European countries close to our borders. It is evident, that these are not steps for deescalation of tensions, but, on the contrary, these are the actions leading to increase of tensions," Peskov said.

He added that Russia tends to ensure its own security and interests, that is why Moscow's concerns are "justified," and taken measures by those responsible for security in Russia are "understandable."