Kremlin Says Afghanistan Should Not Become Safe Haven for Terrorists

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Afghanistan should not become a safe haven for terrorist groups, measures should be implemented to curb drug trafficking, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized.

"It is especially important for us that Afghanistan does not become a haven for a large number of terrorist groups, like it happened 20 years ago.

In addition, we attach great importance to implementing energetic measures to curb drug trafficking," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper.