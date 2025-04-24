Kremlin Says Agrees With Trump That Ukraine 'lost' Crimea Long Ago
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Kremlin said on Thursday it agreed with US President Donald Trump, who said on social media that Ukraine had "lost" the Crimean peninsula seized by Russia in 2014 "years ago".
The Trump administration has been trying to broker a deal between Moscow and Kyiv to end the three-year conflict, floating the idea of recognising Russian control of Crimea as part of a peace settlement.
In a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump said Crimea -- a lush Black Sea peninsula with longtime Soviet and Russian naval facilities -- was "not even a point of discussion" and was "lost years ago".
"This completely corresponds with our understanding, which we have been saying for a long time," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to an AFP question.
Ukraine has repeatedly said it will not cede Crimea under any settlement with Moscow.
Russia, which launched a full-scale military assault on its neighbour in February 2022, currently occupies around 20 percent of Ukraine and, in addition to Crimea, claims four other Ukrainian regions as its own.
Recent Stories
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
More Stories From World
-
Vinfast triples sales but loses more than $3 bn in 20246 minutes ago
-
Germany expects zero GDP growth this year, blames Trump tariffs6 minutes ago
-
UK ends sanctions on Syria defence, interior ministries6 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says agrees with Trump that Ukraine 'lost' Crimea long ago6 minutes ago
-
Three Chinese astronauts blast off for Tiangong space station6 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leaders7 minutes ago
-
I.Coast opposition called to protest after leader barred from election16 minutes ago
-
Nissan forecasts huge annual net loss of up to $5.3 bn26 minutes ago
-
Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal: govt sources26 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mostly fall as hopes of US-China trade deal dampen46 minutes ago
-
Zelensky cuts short South Africa trip after deadly attack on Kyiv56 minutes ago
-
S. Korea says DeepSeek transferred data to Chinese company without consent1 hour ago