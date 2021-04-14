Kremlin Says All Concerns About Russian Troops Movement Are Groundless

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Wednesday as groundless all the concerns, including those expressed by Washington, over Russia's troop movement on its national territory.

In his Tuesday's phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Joe Biden expressed concerns over Russia's "sudden" military build-up in Crimea and on the border with Ukraine.

"We believe that all concerns over our armed forces movement on the Russian territory, including those that the United States has, are groundless," Peskov told reporters.