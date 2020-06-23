Kremlin Says Amnesty On Occasion Of 75th Anniversary Of WWII Victory Not Discussed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:10 PM
The Russian government is not discussing amnesty on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Russian government is not discussing amnesty on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"No, there is no such discussion," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether amnesty is being discussed.