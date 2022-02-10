Kremlin Says Another Putin-Biden Talk Not on Agenda Now

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) There is no conversation about another phone talk between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, but it can be organized promptly if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There is no talk about it yet. More precisely, with regard to Biden, I would say the same thing that I said about the conversation with (French President Emmanuel) Macron. That is, presidents can very promptly decide to talk. There is no exact date yet, but it can appear quite promptly in the president's schedule," Peskov told reporters.