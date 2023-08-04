Open Menu

Kremlin Says Approval Of Russia-Africa Statement On Ukraine Required Editorial Changes

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Kremlin Says Approval of Russia-Africa Statement on Ukraine Required Editorial Changes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday that the approval of the Russia-Africa joint statement on Ukraine required some editorial changes, and the document will be published on the Kremlin website on July 4.

Earlier in the day, the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa published the Joint Statement following the meeting between the leaders of the African peace initiative and Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 28.

"There were some editorial issues. Tomorrow we will also publish (the joint statement) on the Kremlin website," Peskov said, commenting on whether there were any controversial issues during the approval process of the document.

