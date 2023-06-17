UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Arms Control, Strategic Stability Situation Requires Urgent Negotiations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that the situation in the field of arms control and strategic stability was more likely "to be bad than good" and required urgent negotiations with all nuclear powers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that the situation in the field of arms control and strategic stability was more likely "to be bad than good" and required urgent negotiations with all nuclear powers.

"In general, the situation the field of arms control and strategic stability is more likely to be bad than good. It requires urgent talks," Peskov told Russian newspaper Izvestia.

He added that Moscow considered important to hold the negotiations on the matter with all countries that possess nuclear weapons.

