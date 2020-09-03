UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Arrangements for September 24 UNSC Leaders Meeting Yet to Be Finalized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) There is still no certainty as to whether the meeting of the leaders of the UN Security Council member-states is going to take place on September 24 as arrangements are still in the works, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It is not clear yet whether [the meeting] will take place. What is the position of other countries? This will be worked out at the working level," Peskov told a briefing, when asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin had received an invitation to attend the meeting and whether he was going to attend.

