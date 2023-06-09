Kremlin Says Aware of Reports on Drone Shot Down in Voronezh, Verification Underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Kremlin saw reports about the situation with a drone in the city of Voronezh, the special services are verifying the information, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said that three people were injured as a drone fall on the street of the city.

Photographs posted on social media show that a multi-storey building received minor damage as a result of the incident.

"We know, we saw reports that it was shot down. And, in fact, an already shot down drone got there. Details are being specified, special services are working," Peskov told reporters, adding that Kiev continues attacks on residential facilities.