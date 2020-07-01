Kremlin Says Baffled by Possible US Sanctions Against Putin Over Alleged Afghan Bounties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that events happening in the United States, including the introduction sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin for collusion with the Taliban, are difficult to understand.

Earlier in the day, US Senator Robert Menendez introduced an amendment to the annual defense bill that would require the president to impose sanctions on Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over allegations of bounties on American troops in Afghanistan.

"There is a lot going on in Washington right now that is hard to explain," Peskov told Sputnik.