Kremlin Says Becoming Obvious West Cannot Justify Freezing Russian Assets By Int'l Law

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 07:25 PM

It becomes obvious that it is impossible for the West to justify the freezing of Russia's assets by the norms of international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

On Thursday, German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing a confidential document, that the European Commission was forced to admit that the frozen assets of the Bank of Russia would have to be returned after the end of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Now, it becomes obvious that it is impossible to put these bandit actions of the collective West to block our assets into the norms of international law ... No matter how you look at it, all their actions still look illegal. Let's see how they will act further," Peskov told reporters.

