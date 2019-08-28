UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Belarus Has Sovereign Right To Invite US Security Adviser Bolton

Wed 28th August 2019

The Kremlin believes that it's a sovereign right of Belarus to invite US National Security Adviser John Bolton to the country, while Washington and Minsk are not cooperating closely anyway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

Media reports have recently emerged that Bolton will pay a visit to the Belarusian capital.

"Firstly, this is a sovereign affair of Belarus. Secondly, one cannot currently say that Belarus and Washington are cooperating closely, we believe. This is not the case of full-fledged official contacts. This will be a working-level visit," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow cherished the relations with Minsk and noted that there was no doubt that the two states would further develop their ties within such projects as the Eurasian Economic Union and the Union State.

Ties between the United States and Belarus hit rock bottom in 2006 after several Belarusian officials and entities were slapped with sanctions over alleged human rights violations and attempts to undermine democratic institutions. Their relationship began improving after Belarus took on an active role in solving the Ukrainian crisis.

Bolton would be the highest-ranking US official to visit the Eastern European nation since the turn of the century. Earlier in August, US congressman Mike Quigley met with Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Dapkiunas to discuss the ways of ensuring trust in the relations between Washington and Minsk.

