The participation of Belarus or other countries in Russia's special operation was not discussed within the CSTO framework, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The participation of Belarus or other countries in Russia's special operation was not discussed within the CSTO framework, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As far as I know, such issues have not been raised at the CSTO platform," Peskov said, answering the question whether the troops of other countries could be involved in the special operation in Ukraine through the CSTO framework.