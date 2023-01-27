UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Biden Could End Conflict Using His Influence On Kiev But Not In One Day

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Kremlin Says Biden Could End Conflict Using His Influence on Kiev but Not in One Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The comments of former US President Donald Trump on the possibility of a quick end to the conflict in Ukraine are not so far from the truth, the current US President Joe Biden could end the conflict using his influence on Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Trump criticized Western countries for sending battle tanks to Ukraine, adding that to put an end to the war is "so easy to do."

"Well, look, probably, theoretically, Mr.

Trump is not far from the truth, the US president really, if he wanted to put an end to this conflict, can do it very quickly, using his power, in fact, just to give instructions to the Kiev regime, it is enough to give instructions to the Kiev regime from Washington, the corresponding instructions and all this can be done complete. Of course, not in a day, not in two, but the key to the Kiev regime is largely in Washington's hands," Peskov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Trump Kiev All From

Recent Stories

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement cap ..

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome

39 minutes ago
 Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

2 hours ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

2 hours ago
 Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Swede ..

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

3 hours ago
 PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jeni ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jenin camp

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.