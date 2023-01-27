Kremlin Says Biden Could End Conflict Using His Influence on Kiev but Not in One Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The comments of former US President Donald Trump on the possibility of a quick end to the conflict in Ukraine are not so far from the truth, the current US President Joe Biden could end the conflict using his influence on Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Trump criticized Western countries for sending battle tanks to Ukraine, adding that to put an end to the war is "so easy to do."

"Well, look, probably, theoretically, Mr.

Trump is not far from the truth, the US president really, if he wanted to put an end to this conflict, can do it very quickly, using his power, in fact, just to give instructions to the Kiev regime, it is enough to give instructions to the Kiev regime from Washington, the corresponding instructions and all this can be done complete. Of course, not in a day, not in two, but the key to the Kiev regime is largely in Washington's hands," Peskov told a briefing.