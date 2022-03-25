UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Biden 'diverting Attention' From US Chemical, Biological Weapons Programme

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Kremlin says Biden 'diverting attention' from US chemical, biological weapons programme

The Kremlin on Friday accused US President Joe Biden of seeking to divert attention from his country's chemical and biological weapons programme after he said Russia could use such weapons in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The Kremlin on Friday accused US President Joe Biden of seeking to divert attention from his country's chemical and biological weapons programme after he said Russia could use such weapons in Ukraine.

"We see this as an attempt to divert attention to some kind of ephemeral, allegedly existing threat against the backdrop of a scandal that is flaring up in the world involving chemical and biological weapons programmes that the United States has been carrying out in various countries, including Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There are many people in the world who are worried about what the Americans were doing, what we still don't know and what could have happened because of all this research and what could potentially happen in the future," he said.

The Russian defence ministry this week accused Biden's son, Hunter Biden, of funding biological weapons labs in Ukraine through his investment fund Rosemont Seneca.

"Of course we will demand explanations," Peskov said on Friday.

"And not only us," he said, adding that China also had questions.

On Monday, the US president said it was "clear" Russia was considering using chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine and warned of a "severe" Western response if it chose to do so.

He also denied that the United States was holding chemical and biological weapons in Europe.

"Simply not true. I guarantee you," he told a gathering of US business leaders in Washington.

Related Topics

World Scandal Business Ukraine Russia Europe China Washington United States All From

Recent Stories

OPPO A96goes on Sale with Long-Lasting Battery, OP ..

OPPO A96goes on Sale with Long-Lasting Battery, OPPO Glow Design, and Enduring Q ..

24 minutes ago
 PM urges youth to stand against corrupt elements

PM urges youth to stand against corrupt elements

24 minutes ago
 SBP Governor unveils special report about progress ..

SBP Governor unveils special report about progress on SDGs

29 minutes ago
 TECNO holds Valuable Partner Meeting 2022 in Lahor ..

TECNO holds Valuable Partner Meeting 2022 in Lahore

31 minutes ago
 Fans react to divorce rumours of Sajal Ali and Aha ..

Fans react to divorce rumours of Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir

52 minutes ago
 Sialkot DC visits various public parks

Sialkot DC visits various public parks

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>